Tata Nexon EV’s amazing specs: 300km range, fast charging, 8 year warranty and more

The Tata Nexon electric vehicle has now been unveiled in public. The Nexon EV is the first car from the manufacturer to use its new Ziptron technology. The model is based on the petrol/diesel version of the Nexon but also gives us a peek into the upcoming facelift. The Nexon was considered for electrification because it is the most popular car in Tata Motors' portfolio and is also the safest.

As far as the battery and range are concerned, the Nexon EV runs a 129hp/254Nm electric motor. This one draws power from a 30.2kWh lithium-ion IP67-rated battery pack. The Nexon EV has a range of more than 300km and also fast charging capabilities. 0-60kmph in 4.6s and 0-100kmph in less than 10s. Two drive modes are available - Drive and Sport. Tata says that up to 60 per cent torque boost is available in Sport mode. One can charge the electric SUV to 80 per cent of its capabilities in less than an hour with a DC fast charger. The standard AC charger will take around 7-8 hours for a full charge. It can be charged using a 15 ampere charger. Tata Motors has provided an eight year or 1.6 lakh kilometre, whichever is earlier, warranty on this SUV. After all, this vehicle, Tata Motors says, has been tested for more than a million kilometres.

The ground clearance of the car is now 205mm, down from the regular vehicle's 209mm. While the dimensions from the regular model have been retained, Tata Motors has ensured that the vehicle sits closer to the ground, to aid its dynamic capability. Hill Ascent and Descent is available. Regenerative braking is available and this ensures that the battery is charging while brakes are applied. Tata says that the running cost is 1/5th that of an ICE car.

Comfort features include a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and more. Dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD are available as standard. Remote connectivity is also part of the deal. There is also a tow-away alert, intrusion alert and even driving analytics as well as score are available. The instrument console is a 7.0-inch TFT unit. Three trims of the Nexon EV will be available - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Expect prices to start from Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.