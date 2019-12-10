Tata Nexon EV unveil date moved up: Launch to take place early next year!

Tata Motors has moved up the date for the reveal of the Nexon EV. Earlier, the all-electric sub-compact SUV was set to be unveiled in India on December 17th, however, in an official confirmation, the homegrown automaker has now confirmed that event for the same has been postponed by two days and will now take place on December 19th. The company hasn't revealed as to why the date has been postponed. After the unveiling in December, Tata Motors is expected to launch the Nexon EV in India sometime during early 2020.

Technical specifications of the Tata Nexon EV are still under the wraps. What we do know so far is that it will be using the carmaker's ZIptron electric vehicle technology. The company has revealed that the prices of the Nexon EV are going to fall in-between the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. And that the same is going to offer a driving range of 300 km. This e-SUV is going to support fast charging, as well as charging through a standard home socket. Of course, the timings will vary for these respective methods.

When launched, the Tata Nexon EV will be a standalone product in the market. For a while, at least. It will soon be joined by the all-electric SUV that Mahindra is working on. Mahindra's offering will be based on the XUV300 and is likely to boast of similar specs as that of the Nexon EV.

Apart from electrifying the Nexon, Tata Motors is also working on an electric version of its upcoming premium hatchback Altroz. Now the same was first showcased to the world, in its concept form, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Expect its production-ready avatar is likely to make its debut in India in a couple of years from now. Apart from this, we will see Tata Motors bringing in yet another all-electric product in India. At the moment, details on the same are quite scarce.