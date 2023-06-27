Tata Nexon becomes first electric SUV in India to cross 50,000 sales milestone

Currently, for Tata Motors 15 percent of the Nexon SUV sales comes from the electric variant.

Three years after its launch in 2020, Tata Nexon EV has crossed the 50,000-unit sales mark and become the first electric passenger vehicle to cross the sales milestone.

The Nexon EV is currently being sold in over 500 cities across India and has cumulatively clocked over 900 million kilometre and counting, across varying terrains. The company says its customers are using the Nexon EV for long trips to as far as 1500km at a stretch. On average, Nexon EV owners are driving around 6.3 million kilometre in a month on intercity and outstation trips ranging from 100km to 400km. This was also powered by India’s growing charging infrastructure – which has seen a growth of over 1,500 percent between FY21 and FY23. Currently, the company has installed over 6,000 charging stations in the country.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The Nexon EV was introduced as India’s own electric SUV with the aim of offering a cool, stylish, practical and real-world solution for faster EV adoption in India. The Nexon EV customers have grown to 50,000 in just 3 years. This is a testament to how India has embraced EVs as the mobility of the current times. We would like to thank the early adopters, who believed in the promise of the Nexon EV and in-turn allowed the EV ecosystem to build and become what it is now.”

Currently, for Tata Motors 15 percent of the Nexon SUV sales comes from the electric variant. It is available in Prime, Max, and Dark variants, with prices starting from Rs 14.49 lakh.

It was recently, that Tata Motors introduced the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India for the 3.3 kW AC charger). This top of the line variant of the MAX boasts of a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, high-resolution (1920×720) HD display, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over WiFi, high definition rear view camera, premium audio performance, voice assistant in 6 languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi), along with a new User Interface (UI).

In terms of features, the Nexon EV comes with leatherette ventilated seats, wireless charger, electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, multi drive modes, and multi-regen options. On the safety front, it gets ESP with iVBAC, electronic parking brake with auto hold, dual airbags, and all disc brakes. The Nexon EV supports multiple charging options – 3.3 kW AC charging, 7.2 kW AC fast charging, and is compatible with DC fast charging.