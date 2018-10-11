Tata Nexon beats Ford Ecosport but Maruti Vitara Brezza beats both: Which SUV to buy this Navratri and why

SUVs are driving growth in India and compact SUV like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Tata Nexon SUVs have been driving major growth in the sub-compact segment. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a segment leader and despite being sold only in diesel variants. Tata Nexon has managed to beat the Ford EcoSport and with its new mass appeal and a new design, the Nexon has managed to impress many young first time buyers. In the first six months of this ongoing financial year, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has sold over 78,000 units of its Vitara Brezza.

Tata Nexon sales have breached the 25,000 units sales milestone this year and Ford Ecosport closes in close to 24,500 units as per industry sources. Tata Motors' big bet of bringing in a sub-compact SUV has turned out to be both successful and profitable as the company works around its turnaround 2.0 strategy we will see Tata Motors launch more SUVs starting with the Harrier SUV that is slated for its India launch in early 2019. To boost sales this festive season, Tata Nexon Kraz edition that has helped the Nexon to gain more visibility. Tata Nexon also is one of the top-sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Ford Ecosport

Ford EcoSport facelift that was launched later in 2017 has made the EcoSport look bolder and aggressive but the bigger change is to its cabin and interiors. The button-heavy dashboard is replaced by the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Both Nexon and EcoSport get pop-up style infotainment system that is easier to use as against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza whose screen is embedded onto the dashboard and is also a bit slow to respond.

The reliability and trust of Maruti Suzuki over Ford and Tata Motors has seen the Vitara Brezza being so successful. We will also see the launch of the petrol variant of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in 2020. It will feature the new 1.5L petrol engine as borrowed from the 2018 Ciaz. Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza also got the company's Auto-gear shift technology with the introduction of an AMT gearbox.

The sub-compact SUV space will also see Mahindra making its debut with the Tivoli based S201 codenamed SUV that will make its India debut by March 2019. This is indeed a good wait as Mahindra's new bet in the SUV space is very promising.