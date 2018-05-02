Tata Nexon AMT launched at starting price of Rs 9.41 lakh: New colour option and drive modes

Tata Nexon AMT variant has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Along with the launch of the AMT version of the SUV, Tata Motors has also launched a customisation platform for the SUV. The platform called 'Imaginator' that will allow customers to personalise the look of his/her car by visualising and adding the required accessories. It also enables an online accessories purchase. With this, Tata has branded all its AMT cars with torque converter (Tata Hexa) as 'HyprDrive' and all the other AMT variants will be called Self-Shift Gears (S-SG). Tata Nexon AMT will feature three drive modes - Eco, City and Sport. Besides the addition of an automatic transmission and drive modes, Tata Nexon AMT is offered in new colour options and other features, such as a wearable key.

Tata Nexon AMT will be available in an all-new Etna Orange colour with a Sonic Silver dual-tone roof option. While the petrol version (1.2L turbocharged Revotron) is priced at Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the diesel variant (1.5L turbocharged Revotorq) is on sale at Rs 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon AMT will feature hill assist and crawl function. While the hill assist prevents the car from rolling back on uphill drives during bumper-to-bumper traffic, the crawl function comes into play during slow-moving traffic by helping the car move ahead without acceleration.

Another interesting feature is the wearable PEPS Key, which will allow users to wear their car key as a wristband. In terms of safety, Tata Nexon comes with standard features like dual front airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution on all wheels. The cabin is spacious with 60:40 rear seat split to store extra luggage. It gets 350L of boot space.

Coming to entertainment and convenience, Tata Nexon AMT gets 6.5” floating dash-top touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity and an eight-speaker system from Harman-Kardon. The infotainment system allows Android Auto connectivity.

“Our focus is to introduce products and services that not only enhance the brand but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments. AMT as a transmission is ideally suited for India’s traffic conditions, reducing the stress of driving at an affordable price, without compromising on fuel efficiency,” Mayank Pareek, President- Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

“With the introduction of the Hyprdrive S-SG in the NEXON, we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only the Compact SUV segment but also the AMT segment. Additionally, understanding the growing need for personalization among Indian customers, we are introducing the ‘IMAGINATOR’ – our online platform to visualize and customize the NEXON.”