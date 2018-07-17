Tata Nexon AMT gets new variants at lesser price

Tata Motors has just introduced an automatic gearbox on the XM variant of its popular Nexon compact SUV. With the launch of the new XMA variant, the Tata Nexon line up now has a total of two AMT models with the other one being XZA+. The new Tata Nexon XMA has been launched in India at respective prices of Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 8.53 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol and diesel variants. The new Tata Nexon XMA gets three Multi-Drive modes namely Eco, City and Sport. Besides the launch of the new Tata Nexon XMA, the company has also introduced an all-new Ivory White roof colour option for the SUV. Besides offering a clutch-free drive experience, the new Tata Nexon XMA gets features like Smart Hill Assist and Crawl function to step up the convenience factor.

Watch Tata Nexon vs Maruti Vitara Brezza comparison review video here:

While the Smart Hill Assist prevents the SUV from rolling back on inclines, the Crawl function comes into play during slow traffic by helping the car progress ahead without pressing the accelerator. In terms of safety, the new Tata Nexon XMA gets dual airbags at the front and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with electronic brake-force distribution on all wheels. Tata Motors launched the Nexon AMT in India for the first time in May 2018. Since then, the company has been calling its manual transmission cars as ‘HyprDrive’ while the AMT variants are termed as Self-Shift Gears (S-SG).

As already mentioned, the new Tata XMA gets power from two engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol Revotron engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 108 bhp and 170 Nm, the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel mill is good for shedding out 108 bhp and 260 Nm. With the launch of the new Tata Nexon XMA variants, the customers will get Nexon AMT at a lesser price and hence, the automatic version of the SUV is more accessible for the masses. Stay tuned for more updates!