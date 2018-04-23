Tata Nexon AMT bookings open at Rs 11,000: New features unique to this automatic model!

Catering to the growing popularity of the AMT vehicles in India, Tata Motors is all set introduce another product intervention - NEXON with hyperdrive Self-Shift Gears (S-SG). Riding strong on a sporty drive performance, the NEXON HyprDrive Self-SG is the first AMT in India to have Multi-Drive modes (3 modes – ECO, CITY, SPORT) in an automatic transmission. The bookings for the car commences today, across all its authorized dealerships, in India, at an amount of INR 11,000 only.

Now the Tata Nexon has been around for a couple of months now, and ever since Tata launched the Nexon last year, they have been promising to add an automatic to both the petrol and the diesel Nexon. After having unveiled the car to the media earlier this month Nexon with hyperdrive Self-Shift Gears (S-SG) or an automatic gearbox. This is the first AMT in India to have Multi-Drive modes (3 modes – ECO, CITY, SPORT) in an automatic transmission. With the introduction of NEXON Hyprdrive S-SG, Tata Motors has branded all its 2 pedal transmission cars as Hyprdrive while all the AMT variants from the Company will be now termed as Self-Shift Gears (S-SG).Nexon Hyprdrive with S-SG will be available in both Petrol and Diesel option.

Speaking ahead of opening booking's Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “Since its launch in 2017, the Tata NEXON has set new benchmarks in India’s fastest growing SUV segment and has been one of the most appreciated products from the house of Tata Motors. With the AMT market in India thriving, we are all set to leverage this opportunity by introducing our LEVEL NEX star player on the pitch - the NEXON with HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears. This car has been one of the most awaited products in the AMT segment and we are confident that this product will not only be high on convenience but will also thrill the customers with its sporty drive performance. We look forward to introducing many more such path-breaking products in the near future.”

Class-leading features to look forward to the NEXON HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears:

Multi-Drive modes First AMT in India with Multi-Drive modes (3 drive modes - ECO, CITY, SPORT), in Automatic mode Colour Exciting new Etna Orange body colour with a Sonic Silver dual-tone roof Crawl Function For convenience during slow-moving traffic by helping the car move ahead without pressing the accelerator Smart Hill Assist Prevents the car from rolling back on uphill drives during bumper-to-bumper traffic Intelligent transmission controller With features such as anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off Manual Tip-Tronic transmission Mode to shift gears manually while enjoying a clutch free drive experience Wearable PEPS key Wear your Nexon keys like a wristband for added ease Available in petrol and diesel options Powered by` the powerful & torquey 1.2L turbocharged Revotron and the 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq.