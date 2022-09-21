Tata Nexon achieves 4 lakh production milestone: New XZ+(L) variant launched

Tata Motors has achieved the 4 lakh production milestone for its best-selling SUV, Nexon. The company has also launched the new Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant at Rs 11.38 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in India. It was first launched in September 2017. Now, within five years of its debut, the Nexon has achieved the 4 lakh production milestone in the country. In order to celebrate the same, the company has launched a new XZ+(L) variant of the Tata Nexon at a starting price of Rs 11.38 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant will be positioned between the XZ+(O) and XZ+(P) variants. It will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options paired with manual and automatic gearbox choices. In terms of features, it will get a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, an air purifier, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Powering the Tata Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 1.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 108 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT. The Tata Nexon rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc.

Commenting on the achievement, Tata Motors’ official statement said, “Tata Motors celebrates the roll-out of 4,00,000th unit of Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Showcasing the tremendous success and growth of the Nexon brand, the company achieved this feat in just seven months after clocking its 300K milestone. Emerging as the best-selling SUV in its segment by topping the sales charts and registering a staggering 72% YTD growth, the Nexon is clearly the preferred SUV among Indian auto buyers.”

