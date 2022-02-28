Tata Nexon achieves 3 lakh units production milestone: Gets ventilated seats, air purifier & more

Tata Motors has rolled off the 3,00,000th unit of the Nexon from its Ranjangaon, Pune based plant today. The company has also launched 4 new trims of the compact SUV.

Tata Motors successfully rolled out the 3,00,000th unit of the Nexon from its production facility today, which is located in Ranjangaon, Pune, Maharashtra. The compact SUV celebrated the 2 lakh units production milestone in June 2021, and it has managed to reach this gap of 1 lakh units in just 8 months. Also, the Nexon has secured the position of the best-selling compact-SUV in the Indian market recently.

Tata Motors is celebrating the achievement of this milestone with the introduction of four new variants to the Nexon range. The company has launched the XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS), and XZA+ (HS) variants in both diesel and petrol guise. Alongside, a new paint scheme – Royal Blue, will also be available for the Nexon.

Talking of the changes, the new XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) trims will come loaded with three additional features – air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, and ventilated front seats. The new XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS) variants, on the other hand, will feature an air purifier on board. These new features will be joining the equipment list on the #Dark variants as well.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “It is indeed a moment of pride to witness the roll – out of the 3,00,000th Tata Nexon – a landmark product in the turnaround of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Being an integral part of the New Forever range, brand Nexon has successfully established its popularity in the compact SUV segment since its launch in 2017 and has become a part of many families. Adding to the popularity of the ICE variant, the Nexon EV too has created a niche for itself and has gained immense recognition from its customers. The story of building a strong and safe SUV brand started with the Nexon – being the first Global NCAP 5 star rated car in India. Creating benchmarks in safety, Tata Nexon has also been widely appreciated for its striking design, superior ride and handling characteristics, spirited performance, and comfort.”

He added, “The success of Nexon has been pivotal in proving our leadership in the SUV segment and to rejoice this momentous occasion, we have expanded our Nexon portfolio by adding four new variants in the line-up for our customers. We are confident that the Nexon will continue to help expand our customer base and bolster the growth of Tata Motors in the future.”

