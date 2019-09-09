Tata Nexon achieves 1 lakh sales milestone: KRAZ limited edition launched

The Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV has now clocked a sales milestone of 1 lakh units. In lieu of this and ahead of the approaching festive season, Tata Motors has introduced KRAZ limited edition of the same. Priced at Rs 7.57 lakh for the petrol and Rs 8.17 lakh for the diesel trim, the KRAZ edition comes with several exterior and interior aesthetic updates over the standard Nexon. On the outside, the Tata Nexon KRAZ edition comes with black paint scheme with contrasting silver finish on the roof. In addition to this, it also features tangerine coloured outside rear-view mirrors, grille inserts, wheel covers along with KRAZ badging. On the inside, this limited edition comes with Tangerine coloured seat-stitching and accents on the seats, piano black dashboard with Tangerine colour surrounds on the air-con vents, piano black inserts on the doors, console as well as steering accents.

The Tata Nexon KRAX edition comes with the same engine line-up as that of the standard version of the car. The petrol derivative continues to be the 1.2-litre, turbocharged engine, while the diesel derivative is going to be the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit. Both the 6-speed manual as well as the 6-speed AMT will be available on this limited-edition iteration of the Nexon.

Commenting on the introduction of the latest edition of the Nexon KRAZ, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We have always been very proud of the Nexon and since its inception, it has been appreciated by customers and the media alike. We are delighted to have rolled out more than 100,000 Nexons, as it continues to excite customers and retains its status as one of the most appealing cars on Indian roads. Last year, the limited edition Nexon KRAZ became one of our most desirable products, and this year, we are delighted to announce its return with a sportier and trendier second edition. We are confident that the new KRAZ will attract a lot of young customers during the festive season this year.”