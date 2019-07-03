Tata Nano still not dead: Company hasn’t firmed plans to end production

According to a regulatory filing by Tata Motors, the company has not produced a single unit of its entry-level offering, the Nano, in India, since January this year. In this six month duration, only a single unit of the Nano was sold in the country and that was during the month of February. Tata Motors, however, says that it is yet to take a formal decision on stopping the production of the Nano and that the company continues to sell the vehicle as per demand. The last time, when the homegrown automaker produced the Nano was during the month of December 2018 when the company rolled out 82 units of the vehicle from its Sanand plant.

When asked if the company has finally decided to discontinue Nano, Tata Motors spokesperson said that no such decision has been taken yet and that the company is selling according to the demand. During the period from January to June this year, no units if the Tata Nano were exported. In the past, Tata Motors has hinted that Nano production would be stopped from April 2020 as it has no plans to invest further on Ratan Tata's dream car to meet strict emission norm under BS-VI and upcoming new safety regulations.

In June last year, the company produced just one unit of the Nano and sold three units in the domestic market.

After that, the company continued to produce Nano at Sanand plant based on market demand and has insisted that it hasn't taken a decision on the future of Nano. Nano, which was unveiled in January 2008 at the Auto Expo with much expectations of being the people's car, could not live up to the billing. The car was launched in the market in March 2009 with an initial price of close to Rs 1 lakh for the basic model despite cost escalations, with Ratan Tata insisting that "a promise is a promise".