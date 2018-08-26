Tata Motors’ Indian Army Safari with 265 hp, 800 Nm torque! 1500 Safaris enlist

The Indian Army recently recruited the Tata Safari SUV into their fleet to replace the Ageing Maruti Suzuki Gypsy’. After months of rigorous testing, Tata Motors bagged an initial contract that was limited to 3192 Safari Storme GS800 SUVs. Deliveries of the specially manufactured Indian Army Tata Safari Storme had begun a couple of months ago, now, Tata has officially reached the halfway mark having built 1500 special Safaris. The 1500th vehicle which is a milestone delivery for the company was ceremonially flagged off by Dr Subhash Bhamre, MoS, Defence, Government of India along with Mr Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors, at its Pune facility. Thus far, however, Tata has only delivered 1300 but we can assume that the next two hundred are ready to roll out to various defence agencies across the country.

On the surface, the GS 800, (GS indicates General Service while 800 indicates the minimum payload for the vehicle) looks almost like any Tata Safari on Indian Roads. Tata Motors said that the vehicle has been indigenously designed to meet the requirements of the Indian Army with a contemporary, highly reliable and sturdier Diesel SUV. According to new information from Tata Motors, the engine of Tata Safari Storme GS800 has been modified too and produces 70% more power and 200% more torque than the standard. If this is true, then the GS800 is likely to make around 265 hp of power and a massive 800 Nm of torque than the stock car. Tata has even made modifications to the existing car to endure severely rugged operational conditions ranging from high-altitude drives, traversing snow-bound regions, crossing deserts to the marshy lands.

The Make-In-India Tata GS800 Safari Storme packs a strong feature list, a revelation in comparison to the archaic Gypsy. Special features for the Storme include ABS, recovery hooks, jerry can and fog lamps to suit army requirement during missions. Being a low maintenance vehicle, it comes with bucket seats, mobile charging point, Air Conditioning (AC), heating, demisting, power windows and has 6-seater set up inside the cabin.

Tata Motors is no new name to defence automation, with more than 1.5 lakh vehicles from Tata already serving time in the Indian Military and Paramilitary forces. In fact, their website even offers an amphibious tank for use on the battlefield.