Tata Motors year-end discounts: Rs. 65,000 rebate on Harrier, Rs. 40,000 off on Safari

In case you are in the market to purchase from Tata Motors' dealership, it could be the right time. The company is offering heavy discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on the Harrier and up to Rs. 40,000 on the Safari.

To boost sales in the last month of this year, carmakers are offering discounts on their offerings. Well, Tata Motors is also extending various benefits to its consumers on making a purchase this month. The company is offering cash benefits, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses on nearly all of its products. While the carmaker hasn’t officially confirmed the discounts, dealerships have shared the deals that are being offered across the line-up.

Tata Tiago

The most affordable Tata car that you can buy in India is the Tiago. It is currently available with a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. An additional Rs. 5,000 corporate discount is applicable on the purchase. However, no discount is available on the Tiago NRG.

Tata Tigor

While the Tigor EV is not entitled to any discount whatsoever, the ICE version can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000.

Tata Nexon

The company’s sub-4m compact SUV is one of the best-selling products in the Indian market. It is currently available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, which is only applicable on the purchase of diesel and electric variants. On the other hand, the petrol variants are available only with a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000.

Tata Harrier

The Harrier can now be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000, however, which reduces to Rs. 20,000 for Dark Edition. Furthermore, a corporate benefit of Rs. 25,000 is applicable on the purchase of Harrier this month.

Tata Safari

The flagship brand of the indigenous brand – Safari, can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 available in the form of an exchange bonus. It is applicable on all trims, except for the Gold Edition variants.

No discounts

The carmaker is not offering any discount on some of its models – Tigor EV, Punch, Altroz, and Tiago NRG.

