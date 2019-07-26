Tata Motors unveils seven new buses: All details

At the Prawaas 2019, Tata Motors, one of the leading bus brands in India, showcased a total of seven new public transportation vehicles. The event, which was held in Navi Mumbai from 25th to 27th July 2019, saw a display of new technologies, innovations, products and services in the arena of the passenger transportation. The list of vehicles showcased by Tata Motors included the Magna 1623, Starbus 1212, Cityride 1515, Winger 9 seater, Compact Patient Transport Ambulance on Tata Magic, Tata Hexa SUV as well as the Ultra Electric Bus. Tata Motors says that with the help of new innovations, these buses offer better fuel-efficiency figures along with the promise of longer service life.

Talking about clean energy vehicles, in addition to the Ultra Electric bus, Tata Motors has also showcased other sustainability mobility solutions which include Hybrid, Fuel Cell, LNG and Articulated buses.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President and Product Line Head said Passenger Commercial Vehicle, Tata Motors said “Rapidly growing cities have led to an upsurge in the demand for efficient public transportation in all parts of the country, urban as well as rural. The Buses manufactured by Tata Motors have always adhered to this increasing demand while ensuring best in class products to suit the travel requirements of passengers and drivers alike. Our priority is to provide efficient, clean and affordable value propositions to our customers without compromising on safety and the comfort levels of the passengers. The vehicles displayed at Prawaas 2019 is a testimony of our in-depth understanding of the Indian market.”

Sandeep Kumar, Head Sales & Marketing said Passenger Commercial Vehicle, Tata Motors adds, “Being the market leader, over the years Tata Motors has pioneered technological innovations and safety features in the bus segment. Prawaas 2019 is an excellent platform to exhibit our broad range of products to our customers and various stakeholders. At this event, we want to showcase that sustainable transportation solutions will be one of the key fundamentals in our strategy going forward and Tata Motors will continue to progress in the mass transportation space while keeping the right balance between sustainable growth, customer satisfaction and profitability.”