Tata Motors unveils Nexon EV in India: Gets 300 km of range, driving modes and more!

Tata Motors has unveiled its first electric sports utility vehicle built on the existing Nexon platform. The electric SUV named Nexon EV will be priced lower than its competitors in the segment at Rs. 15-17 lakh.

As an EV costs nearly 2-2.5 times that of a petrol or diesel vehicle, Tata Motors decided to make it more affordable by reducing the size of the lithium-ion battery, which is the most expensive part of an EV. This restricts the range of the Nexon EV to 300 km on full battery charge in comparison to nearly 500 km offered by the competitors.

Tata Motors president for electric mobility business and corporate strategy Shailesh Chandra said that the decision to reduce the price, despite the loss of driving range, was driven by the lack of aspirational choices at accessible prices.

Hyundai Kona is priced at Rs. 23.7 lakh (ex-showroom) while MG ZS EV is expected to be around Rs. 25 lakh. There are push factors in the form of government’s scheme Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India (FAME) and GST rate cut on EVs to 5% from the earlier 12%. But, there is pressure on the pull factor of demand as customers are willing to take on additional costs of a vehicle only up to 25-30%, according to Chandra.

To make it easier for consumers to buy the EV, Tata Motors has tied up with 5-6 banks. Tata Motors Finance, the captive finance unit, will also be offering easier financing options. Nexon EV’s introduction next quarter along with Tigor EV’s existing presence, Tata Motors expects its EV sales to touch 1,000 units at the end of quarter-ended March.

While MG Motor Company has set up its own charging stations and Hyundai is running mobile charging units, Tata Motors has taken the help of its sister firm — Tata Power — to solve the problem of charging infrastructure for its consumers. Tata Power will instal nearly 300 fast chargers by the end of the financial year in addition to setting up home chargers for Nexon EV customers. On the battery side, Tata Motors has collaborated with Tata Auto Component Systems. Tata Chemicals is planning to come up with a cell-manufacturing unit in India to service Tata Motor’s electric vehicle requirements.

Tata Motors chose the Nexon to build its first electric SUV due to its current popularity and safety standards. Nexon was the first Indian car to receive 5-star rating by Global New Car Assessment Program based on crash tests. The electric SUV will now compete with Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV. “Competition is always welcome in a new category. The overall growth of the industry helps expand demand. Together, a set of players will have to expand the industry. We take it positively,” said Chandra.

Tata Motors has identified four achetypes for the consumers who may buy its electric SUV. In the first category, there are people who are concerned about nature and environment and need a little encouragement. Then come the ‘tech geeks’, especially the youth, who like to experiment with technology. The company thinks this is the most potent segment for EVs. Consumers who are maintenance-conscious fall into the third category. They seek a trouble-free experience. Lastly, there are consumers who have a global exposure to premium EVs and would want to own one in India. They are affluent and may buy an EV for the ‘brag quotient’.

Nexon EV will be made available in 22 cities and 48 outlets. Interestingly, Tata Motors plans to use Croma, Tata Group’s retail chain for consumer electronics, to show the electric SUV. “Croma is an experiment. We will start with three stores. We have identified where target customers live in seven to eight cities. We have mapped them to an apartment level. Based on that, we have identified stores where the footfalls may happen. If it works, we will expand,” said Chandra.