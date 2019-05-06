Tata Motors & TVS Auto Assist to launch new roadside assistance service for women drivers during late hours

Tata Motors and TVS Auto Assist will launch breakdown assistance services for women drivers during late hours from next month. As per the Women Assist Program, which will roll out from June 1, the companies will cater to the urgent service requirements of a woman driver of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, between 8 pm to 5 am, on all days. Tata Motors Monday said, the program will offer quick service-related solutions pertaining to accidents, rundown of battery, flat tyre, empty fuel tank issues or mechanical breakdowns.

"This industry-first service program reflects on Tata Motors' acknowledgement of the increasing number of women drivers and its commitment towards providing a world-class after-sales infrastructure to them," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

TVS Auto Assist (TVS AA) is a part of the USD 8.5 billion TVS group.

"There are more than two million women car drivers in key cities across India and we felt the need for a support system to back the women drivers when they are out on roads during late hours," TVS Auto Assist CEO K Mahesh Kumar said.