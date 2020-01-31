Tata Motors turns profitable in Q3FY20 as JLR performs well in China

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,755 crore in Q3FY20 against a loss of Rs 26,961 crore a year ago. The profit was led by higher operating margins that rose 235 basis points year-on-year to 10.31%, and strong performance by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in China. JLR operating margins stood at 10.8% during the December quarter. However, lower sales volumes in the domestic market led to 7% year-on-year drop in revenue from operations to Rs 71,676 crore in Q3FY20. The consoldiated earnings include numbers from both Tata Motors domestic operations, and Jaguar Land Rover, the global operations. In the domestic market, Tata Motors’ standalone revenue dropped 33% year-on-year to Rs 10,843 crore while the operating margins dropped 800 basis points to 1.1% on lower volumes, especially in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment, due to lower demand and weak economic conditions.

The volumes were further impacted due to BS-IV inventory clearance, which has resulted in loss of operating leverage. The company said its Indian business’ wholesales (including exports) decreased 24.6% year-on-year to 129,185 units. The M&HCV trucks de-grew 47.7% year-on-year, the integrated light commercial vehicles (ILCV) and trucks de-grew 15.7% year-on-year, while small commercial vehicles (SCV) & Pick Ups de-grew 6.1%. Passenger commercial vehicles de-grew by 25.6% on year while domestic passenger vehicles (PV) volumes were down 26% year-on-year. The company’s inventory levels have reached a multi year low across passenger and commercial vehicle segments as it is in process of phasing out BS-IV vehicles to transition into BS-VI vehicles from April 1, 2020. The company has stopped production of BS-IV vehicles in India except Harrier.

As of date, the inventory levels are well below 9,000 vehicles, and the company is hopeful of phasing out the entire inventory before April 1. Tata Motors is also focussing on cost rationalisation to reduce expenses and improve cash flows. “Focused action on the working capital through prudent focus on quarterly demand and production, has helped us to get a free cash flow of `2,402 crore during the December quarter,” PB Balaji, Group CFO of Tata Motors said during a conference call. The domestic market sales were also impacted by higher axle loads, liquidity stress and low freight availability for cargo operators.

The company’s JLR business revenues in Q3FY20 rose 2.8% year-on-year to £6.4 billion on higher margins that grew to 10.8% during the quarter, while total retail sales fell 2.3% on year. Sales in China were up 24.3% year-on-year, and sales in North America increased by 1.1% year-on-year. Global sales of the new Range Rover Evoque, the luxury compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) rose 30% on year, while the refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport rose 9.2%. Retails of the Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Discovery also grew year-on-year, the company said.

“During the December quarter of 2019, the company improved its cash flows to £2.9 billion through by Project Charge transformation programme which exceeded the planned target of £2.5 billion. This was achieved through reduction in operating costs by £154 million, investments by £200 million, and inventories by £405 million,” Balaji said. Going ahead we have embarked on ‘Project Charge +’, the next phase of Project Charge, which will primarily target cost savings and deliver a further £1.1 billion, including £0.4 billion in Q4FY20 and £0.7 billion in FY21 of cost and cash flow improvements. This will total to £4 billion of improvements by March 2021, Balaji said.

Overall, the company expects the domestic demand to pick up from Q2FY21, as it expects the infrastructure investments announced by the government to pick up pace. The company has rationalised its capital expenditure for India operations to Rs 4,500 crore for FY20 from earlier projections of Rs 5,000 crore. “It is expected to remain at same levels in FY21 as well,” Balaji said. For JLR the capex is guided at £4 billion for FY21.