Tata Motors trolls Ford Aspire in new Facelift Tigor promo: Here’s how the cars are radically different

Ford India has just launched the new Aspire facelift in India that will see competition from the new Tata Tigor facelift in the coming days. After the launch of the new Ford Aspire facelift, Tata Motors decided to mock the new Aspire and announced the launch date of the new Tigor in style. The company has released a teaser video of the new Tigor facelift and the starting of the video is what that will surely catch your attention. The video starts with the words 'Don't just Aspire'. While at first, even if you try to ignore the fact that Tata is mocking Ford with the statement, take a look at the font with which 'Aspire' is written and you will be forced to change your mind. On taking a closer look at the letter 'A' in the word Aspire in the teaser video, you will notice that it gets a hint of F from Ford's logo. While such advertising rivalry is common among luxury brands and is happening since decades, we wait in anticipation and are eager to see if Ford comes up with an equally witty reply.

Now Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire even though being in the same sub-compact sedan space are two very different cars and caters to a different set of customers. The new 2018 Aspire is more fun-to-drive and a dynamic vehicle with more safety features. On the other hand, Tata Tigor is aimed at masses and is a bit less premium than the Ford Aspire. The new 2018 Ford Aspire also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system that now supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The top-variant also supports Ford Sync-3 system and gets as many as 6-airbags for enhanced safety.

Watch how Tata Motors has mocked Ford Aspire in this latest teaser video:

Speaking of the new Tata Tigor facelift, the car is finally launching on 10th October and will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and of course, the newly launched Aspire facelift. Tata Motors has teased the car in a couple of teaser videos before that give an idea of the changes on the new model. The new Tigor facelift will get new projector headlamps with chrome inserts along with crystal styled clear lens tail lamps. There can be multiple changes inside the cabin as well and a sure one will be the inclusion of a larger touchscreen infotainment system, the same unit that comes on the Nexon.

With Ford Aspire facelift being launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom), will Tata be able to undercut its pricing with the new Tigor facelift? Stay tuned with us to find that out!