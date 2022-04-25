Tata Motors to unveil new EV on April 29: Altroz EV or long-range Nexon EV?

Tata Motors will unveil a brand new electric car in India on April 29, 2022. Will it be the production version of the Altroz EV or the much-awaited long-range Nexon EV, that remains a question mark!

Tata Motors’ wholly-owned electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), is gearing up to introduce a new EV in the Indian market. The company recently sent media invites for the global unveiling event of a new mysterious electric car that has been scheduled for April 29, 2022.

Tata Motors has not yet revealed any specific details about the upcoming electric car. However, it is believed that the company will unveil the production-spec version of the Altroz EV or the much-awaited long-range Nexon EV. Whether it will be the Altroz EV, an updated Nexon EV, or a brand new model, we will get to know on the 29th of April.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The Tata Altroz EV was unveiled in its pre-production concept avatar at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Moreover, it was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020 as well. However, there are very scarce details about its powertrain, though it is likely to share the same with the Nexon EV. Tata Nexon EV currently gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack coupled with an electric motor.

This powertrain develops 129 hp & 245 Nm and claims to offer a driving range of 312 km per charge. The much-awaited long-range Nexon EV is expected to get a 40 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 400 km on a full charge. It is worth mentioning that Tata Motors recently announced its plans to launch ten new electric cars in India over the next five years across different segments.

Also Read: Revolt RV400 vs Oben Rorr vs Tork Kratos: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.