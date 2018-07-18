Tata Motors to supply Tigor EVs to Cognizant Hyderabad: Fast-charging stations to be installed

Tata Motors has announced that it will supply Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) to Cognizant, a professional services company that helps clients worldwide to transform their business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Cognizant will deploy these EVs in its Hyderabad campus. Tata Motors has partnered with Volercars, a mobility solutions company that will be delivering this integrated solution with the value-added service to Cognizant including on ground operations and fleet management. A batch of 10 vehicles was handed over by Tata Motors team to Cognizant officials, at an event held in the company’s Hyderabad campus.

As part of the One Tata solution for EVs, Tata Motors will collaborate with other Tata Group companies to provide a consolidated solution with respect to vehicles, charging infrastructure, maintenance services and financial assistance for procurement and functioning of the Tigor EVs.

As part of this order, Tata Power will supply and install two fast-charging stations at the Hyderabad campus of Cognizant while Tata Motors Finance will provide the financial assistance need to procure the vehicles.

“We at Tata Motors, are extremely committed to the Government’s vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to be associating with Cognizant to provide them with a comprehensive solution towards the goal of a sustainable future, with our ‘One Tata’ approach, involving our other group companies. We will continue to strengthen our portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, to meet future requirements,” Shailesh Chandra, President –Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, commenting on the deployment of Tigor EVs.

“At Cognizant, reducing our carbon footprint through efficient use of energy and protecting vital, irreplaceable resources are at the heart of our environmental stewardship initiatives. We are proud to lead by example and be one of the first companies in India to embrace the potential of electric vehicles as an innovative meeting ground of energy and mobility,” Executive Director, India, Cognizant Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, said.

Tata Power is the first company to set-up public EV charging stations in Mumbai. With the installation of these Electric Vehicle chargers, the company is working towards encouraging the customers to shift from fossil fuel based vehicles to EV. It would be the first time that Tata Power will be setting-up an EV charging station outside Mumbai.

“With the deployment of the fast charging EV stations in Hyderabad we are happy to make the city more conducive towards a pollution free environment. This is in line with our endeavor to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across the country by providing the much-needed mobility infrastructure to support EV growth,” Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said.