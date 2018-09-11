Tata Motors to pay Rs 1 lakh to customer who was sold used car as new

Tata Motors has been penalised by a court for selling a used car as a fresh unit to a customer in Panchkula. The district consumer disputes redressal forum ruled in favour of the man who complained against the company, saying the car had been giving trouble since the very first day of purchase. TNN reports that the court has directed Metro Motors, Ambala; Berkeley Tata Motors in Chandigarh; Banarsi Das Automobiles in Panchkula; and Tata Motors, Mumbai, to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to Atul Kumar Aggarwal.

According to a TNN report, the company is being penalised for "illegally" selling an accidental repaired vehicle to the customer. Besides the compensation, the district forum has also directed the Tata Motors to either replace the car or refund Rs 3.61 lakh with interest.

A resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, Atul Kumar Aggarwal, bought a Tata car from Banarasi Das Automobiles at Rs 3.61 lakh on 10 January, 2015. He stated in his complaint that the car had had a problem since the very beginning, which was not improved after the first service on 8 February when it developed a problem with starting.

Atul then took his car to Berkeley Tata Motors in Chandigarh a number of times, however, Berkeley technicians could not fix the problem with black smoke emitting from the car.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Nissan showcase Electric Vehicles to PM Modi: See in Images

An inspection was carried out by the PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh on 30 November, 2017 in the presence of all parties. The expert report revealed that even after replacement of turbocharger, injector, fuel line and repairing of the alternator, the problem of black smoke persisted and was acute.

There was also a problem found with starting the engine and pick-up was low. The inspection committee confirmed that the problems listed by the complainant were present in the vehicle. In conclusion of the investigation, the forum observed that Banarsi Das Automobiles had sold an accidental repaired vehicle to the complainant.

Source: TNN