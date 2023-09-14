Tata Motors to launch exclusive electric vehicle service network

With the EV portfolio increasing, Tata Motors will set up separate EV retail showrooms to meet the needs of eco-friendly customers.

The country’s number one electric vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, announced that it will launch an exclusive network for its EV range from the current fiscal year. At the launch of the 2023 Nexon internal combustion engine and Nexon EV, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility stated that due to the growing demand for EVs, the company wants to meet the requirements of its customers with a dedicated and specialized network.

Need of the hour: Separate EV network

Tata Motors has set an ambitious target where it aims that half of its passenger vehicle sales will be contributed by electric vehicles. Chandra said that the requirements are different for an internal combustion engine (ICE) customer and an EV buyer. Therefore, it makes sense to set up two separate entities. He further said, “This is the reason why Tata Motors has created a new brand identity and philosophy for EV which is based on three pillars — Sustainability, Community and Technology.” With this move, Tata Motors believes it will focus, help grow and give justice to both ICE and EVs.

When questioned about how many EV outlets will be set up and where, Chandra said, the first phase will take place at a handful of pilot cities and he refrained from divulging any further details.

The receipt for success

No doubt, Tata Motors has the first-mover advantage in the electric vehicle segment but the automobile manufacturer has taken the feedback from its customers seriously and has continuously updated the technology.

Chandra believes that the Nexon is the undisputed king in the EV segment because of its comprehensive 8-year or 1.6 lakh kilometres battery warranty. The ace in the pack is that this warranty is transferable. Hence, once the EV is sold, the second owner retains the warranty.

With the launch of the 2023 facelift Nexon EV, Tata Motors has updated its entire EV portfolio which includes the Tiago EV and the Tigor EV.