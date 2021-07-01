Tata Motors to launch ‘Dark Edition’ for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Meanwhile, announcing its sales numbers for the month of June, Tata Motors stated that it sold 24,110 passenger vehicles, adding that it registered the best-ever sales for the Nexon EV last month

Tata Motors is set to introduce the ‘Dark Edition’ for three of its models – Nexon, Harrier and Altroz. Not much has been revealed about the upcoming new edition yet, however, the launch is expected to take place sometime in July. Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition for its cars in the past, including the Harrier which is currently on sale, based on the XZ and XZ+ trims.

The new ‘Black Edition’ cars are expected to come with some tweaks to the exterior with, of course, a black theme to most things on the inside and out. Besides these cosmetic tweaks, not much is likely to change in terms of the engine lineup and the list of features.

So, the Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition will come with the standard 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. It is yet to be seen if the Altroz Turbo will get the Dark Edition trim. Expect the Dark Edition cars to be priced at about Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 higher than their standard variant counterparts.

Meanwhile, announcing its sales numbers for the month of June, Tata Motors stated that it sold 24,110 passenger vehicles, adding that it registered the best-ever sales for the Nexon EV at 650 units. In terms of total sales across segments, Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q1 FY22, which stood at 1,14,784 vehicles, compared to 24,978 units during Q1 FY21.

In related news, Tata Motors officially discontinued a few variants of its popular Nexon diesel. The company dealers have stopped taking bookings for the base XE, XMA, XZ and XZA+ (S) variants. According to Tata Motors, the variants were discontinued “to simplify the choices for its customers. The Nexon is now available in 20 variants offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points and the most choice in the compact SUV segment.”

