Tata Motors to launch ‘Dark Edition’ for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Meanwhile, announcing its sales numbers for the month of June, Tata Motors stated that it sold 24,110 passenger vehicles, adding that it registered the best-ever sales for the Nexon EV last month

By:July 1, 2021 3:24 PM

Tata Motors is set to introduce the ‘Dark Edition’ for three of its models – Nexon, Harrier and Altroz. Not much has been revealed about the upcoming new edition yet, however, the launch is expected to take place sometime in July. Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition for its cars in the past, including the Harrier which is currently on sale, based on the XZ and XZ+ trims.

The new ‘Black Edition’ cars are expected to come with some tweaks to the exterior with, of course, a black theme to most things on the inside and out. Besides these cosmetic tweaks, not much is likely to change in terms of the engine lineup and the list of features.

Also Read Safest sub-4m SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Vitara Brezza, Nexon and more

So, the Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition will come with the standard 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. It is yet to be seen if the Altroz Turbo will get the Dark Edition trim. Expect the Dark Edition cars to be priced at about Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 higher than their standard variant counterparts.

Meanwhile, announcing its sales numbers for the month of June, Tata Motors stated that it sold 24,110 passenger vehicles, adding that it registered the best-ever sales for the Nexon EV at 650 units. In terms of total sales across segments, Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q1 FY22, which stood at 1,14,784 vehicles, compared to 24,978 units during Q1 FY21.

In related news, Tata Motors officially discontinued a few variants of its popular Nexon diesel. The company dealers have stopped taking bookings for the base XE, XMA, XZ and XZA+ (S) variants. According to Tata Motors, the variants were discontinued “to simplify the choices for its customers. The Nexon is now available in 20 variants offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points and the most choice in the compact SUV segment.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

Asia's longest high-speed test track inaugurated in Pithampur: All about 11.3 km NATRAX facility

Asia's longest high-speed test track inaugurated in Pithampur: All about 11.3 km NATRAX facility

Speeding Audi crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad: One dead, accused arrested

Speeding Audi crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad: One dead, accused arrested

Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?