Tata Motors to launch 45X based premium hatchback in Q2 2020 : To rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Tata Motors has been working on a premium hatchback from quite some time now. The 45X concept based car has also been spied getting tested on the Indian roads a number of times. The car made its first official debut at the 2018 Auto Expo, along with the H5X concept and now it has been officially confirmed that the car will be launched in the second quarter of next fiscal year.

Speaking about the car, Mayank Pareek, President of passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, recently said, “We are going to launch it after six-seven months, in quarter second.”

The company is continuously working towards the expansion of its sales points across the country. And now eyes the state of Rajasthan as one of the most important states in terms of further sales growth. Tata Motors has also shared its plans of hitting close to 2,000 sales points across the country by the fiscal year 2021-2022. And within the span of last three years, the company has expanded the total number of showrooms from 400 to now 800.

“Against the car industry growth of 4.4 per cent from April to December in the current fiscal, Tata Motor's growth was 21.4 per cent. In Rajasthan also, the company grew at 30 per cent against the industry growth of 6-7 per cent,” he added!

Tata’s new car is expected to arrive with 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines with both the units to likely have a manual and automatic transmission options at the time of the launch. The car will rival the likes of hatchbacks such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai i20.

Stay tuned as Express Drives brings you further updates on Tata Motor’s new premium hatchback.