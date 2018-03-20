Tata Motors to increase car prices by upto Rs 60,000: Here’s how many days you have to buy at lower prices

While most companies who have imported fixtures and fittings in their car have already announced revised prices for 2018. Tata motors have also joined the inflation race with prices on all it’s passenger vehicles being increased. Now while Tata motors have skimmed over the details of how much the price for each car will be increased, they have said -- however-- that the maximum price increase will be no more than Rs 60,000. Which we are assuming is in reference to the the Hexa which currently retails at the top of Tata’s price chain. Tata have said that this price cost comes from an increase in input cost that will be implemented on April 1st 2018. (And no this is no planned April fools gig)

According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, “The rising input costs, changing market conditions and various external economic factors, have compelled us to consider the price increase but we are optimistic on maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of our robust product portfolio like TIAGO, HEXA, TIGOR and NEXON.” Now what this indicates is that, Tata’s is investing their capital into new products that are likely to make their way to the Indian subcontinent over the next few years. Ahead of the 2023 goal to entirely revamp their line up.

Another area for concern that is being addressed is Tata’s presently ailing sales network, Pareek said the company aims to almost double its sales outlets by 2020. "Three years back we had around 400 outlets. Now, we have around 800. By 2020 we will go up to 1,500," he added. Besides, physical outlets the company would also expand the new format for sale which is based on digital technology, Pareek said.