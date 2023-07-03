Tata Motors to hike prices on its passenger vehicle range from July 17

The company is attributing the price increase to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading vehicle manufacturers has announced that it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles (ICE and electric vehicle), effective July 17, 2023, on an average of 0.6 percent across models and variants.

On the other hand, Tata Motors says it will offer price protection to bookings made upto July 16, and deliveries upto July 31, 2023.

During the first quarter of FY2024 the company sold 140,120 passenger vehicles in India, up 8 percent, and exported 330 passenger vehicles, up 63 percent.