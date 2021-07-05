Tata Motors to hike prices for cars and SUVs again this year: Here’s why

All Tata Motors passenger cars will see their prices being increased for a second time this year. The last time the Indian automaker increased prices for its models was in May 2021.

By:July 5, 2021 5:35 PM

Tata Motors has confirmed that its passenger car division will be revising prices for its products for the second time this year. The Indian automaker released a statement that it “intends to shortly mark an appropriate increase in prices of its range of cars and SUVs”. Tata Motors claims that the steep climb in overall input costs has contributed to the move. Tata highlights that it is especially due to the continuing rise in costs of essential raw materials including steel and precious metals. Therefore, it is now necessary to transfer at least some part of this increase to end customers.

This is the second time Tata Motors will be increasing the prices for its model range in this financial year alone. In May 2021, Tata cars and SUVs saw their prices increased. Some particular variants of Tata cars and SUV models saw a hike of up to Rs 36,400 at the time. The hike included all six products from the brand – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and the Safari. Tata Motors will make a formal announcement about the quantum of the price hike soon. Tata claims that it would likely be announced within the forthcoming days or weeks. It is possible that again, all six models would be affected by the move.

In June 2021, Tata Motors was offering up to Rs 65,000 in discounts and benefits on its products. The automaker continuously updates its offers every month, following industry practice. However, Tata Motors has not announced its offer package for July 2021 as yet. Stay tuned to Express Drives as we will bring you all the details about the price hike and how much you could save on a new Tata car or SUV in July 2021.

