Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from January

By Munish Shekhavat

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it would increase prices of its passenger vehicles from January, primarily in order to offset impact of upgrading its portfolio to conform to BS VI emission norms. The company currently sells products ranging from Tiago hatchback to Harrier SUV, priced between Rs 4.39 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). “With BS VI products coming in, prices will increase from January,” Tata Motors president for passenger vehicles Mayank Pareek told PTI in an interview here. He declined to quantify the increase in prices but said the hike next month would be on a higher side as compared to earlier price revisions taken by the company.

“We are working on the calculations...normally if any change happens the prices go up by `10,000-15,000. Now, there are two things happening, one is BS VI and there is also pressure from rise in commodity prices,” Pareek said.

BS VI emission norms in India are slated to kick in from April 1, 2020. On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India announced to increase prices of its models from January to offset rising input costs.

Other automakers like Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz are also contemplating a similar move. Hyundai Motor India and Honda Cars India, however, said they would not increase vehicle prices in January, but their products will see price hike when BS VI-compliant models are introduced in the market.