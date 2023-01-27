Tata Motors to hike cars, SUVs prices by up to 1.2% from February 1, 2023

Tata Motors will increase the prices of its ICE cars and SUVs by up to 1.2 percent from February 1, 2023. The company’s electric vehicle line-up, however, won’t receive a price hike.

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading vehicle manufacturers, has announced a price hike for its ICE (internal combustion engine) range of passenger vehicles. The latest price revision will come into effect from February 1, 2023. According to the company, the weighted average price increase will be 1.2 percent depending on the variant and model.

Tata Motors Price Hike February 2023: Details

The prices of Tata Motors’ ICE passenger vehicles will become expensive by up to 1.2 percent from February 1, 2023. However, the price hike won’t impact the company’s electric vehicle (EV) line-up. According to this Mumbai-based Indian automobile manufacturer, the latest price hike has been announced due to regulatory changes and a rise in overall input costs.

Tata Motors in an official statement said, “The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes & rise in overall input costs and is hence passing on some portion through this hike. Effective Feb 1st, 2023, the weighted average increase will be 1.2%, depending on the variant and model.”

Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023:

At the recently held Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show, Tata Motors was a showstopper as the company showcased a bunch of vehicles, including some concept EVs that will make their market debut in the coming years. The carmaker exhibited concept models such as the Tata Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Avinya EV, Curvy and production versions of the Altroz Racer edition, Harrier & Safari Dark editions, etc.

