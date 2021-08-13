Tata Motors to gift Altroz to Indian athletes who missed a medal at Olympics

Tata Altroz was first launched in January last year. Replacing the Tata Bolt hatchback, the Altroz was introduced with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both of which are BS6 compliant.

Tata Motors has announced that it will be felicitating Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics. The manufacturer states that these players represented India in the Olympics and have set the Gold standard and inspired several other aspiring sportspersons in India to follow in their path. To thank and recognise these homegrown players for their sheer hard work and dedication, Tata Motors will be delivering the Altroz, in the High Street Gold colour, to these players soon.

“As the leading homegrown automotive brand, we truly understand the spirit of ‘Dare to Dream and Achieve’, as it is a culture that drives us in Tata Motors as well. The Tata Altroz has set new benchmarks in its segment by achieving the Gold standard in Safety, Design and Performance. It is our privilege to honour the spirit of these path-breakers and present them a small token that signifies the Gold Standard, the Altroz, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said.

The petrol engine in the Altroz is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine that develops 66hp and 113Nm of torque. The diesel offering on the Altroz is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged motor that is tuned to generate 89hp and 200Nm of torque.

In January this year, Tata Motors also added the iTurbo to the Altroz lineup. The Altroz iTurbo is essentially a more powerful version of the standard Altroz hatchback and gets a turbocharged petrol engine. Besides the bump in power that would make the Altroz iTurbo the fastest Tata hatchback yet, it also boasts the addition of an array of features, such as voice commands in natural tone including Hindi word, Xpress Cool air-conditioning mode, What3Words for the navigation system, etc.

