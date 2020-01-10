Tata Motors to display 28 vehicles at 2020 Auto Expo: 4 models to make global debut

At the upcoming Auto Expo in February, Tata Motors will announce the debut of four products. These four products that will make their global debut will be the 7-seat SUV called the Tata Gravitas, the refreshed Tata Nexon which will borrow the new design from the recently revealed Nexon EV. Another model that could make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo is the production-spec model of the Micro SUV based on the H2X concept which was showcased at the last Geneva Motor Show. It is likely that the all-electric version of the Altroz hatchback could be showcased at the event marking its global debut.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to announce the theme for our pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 - Connected India: Responsible and Sustainable Mobility Solutions. This theme will bring alive our future focus on CESS, which is - Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe. The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality. As a responsible corporate, we are doing every bit to contribute to this agenda and are gearing up to bring a new generation of products faster to market. We are excited to unveil our extensive range of future portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 which are not only BSVI ready, but are designed and developed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers.”

With the Altroz becoming the first BS6 compliant model from Tata Motors, the brand will be upgrading its entire line up of passenger and commercial vehicles powered by petrol, diesel and CNG to BS6, including automatic and semi-automatic (AMT) models.

Tata Motor has stated that cumulatively, they will have a total of 26 vehicles displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. With the 4 global debuts, there will be 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicle displays at the event at the Tata Motors stand.

The more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations will come into force from April 1, 2020. Many manufacturers have already introduced BS6 compliant models well ahead of the rule being implemented. Tata Motors has announced that from January 2020, it will begin rolling out its BS6 compliant engines in the Indian market for passenger and commercial vehicles.

The transition to BS6 for Tata Motors will begin in January 2020 with the launch of the Tata Altroz premium hatchback. This all-new hatchback will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. Tata Motors will offer the Altroz with a BS6 compliant Revotron 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which develops 85bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine in the Altroz will also be BS6 compliant. The diesel motor generates 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. The Altroz will be launched on January 22, however, both these engines will be offered with 5-speed manual transmissions only. The manufacturer has stated that automatic transmission for the Altroz is currently under development which is expected to be introduced later in 2020.