Tata Motors to deliver 5 Nexon EVs & 60 Tigor EVs to Kerala State Electricity Board

Tata Motors has bagged a contract to deliver 5 Nexon EVs and 60 Tigor EVs to the Kerala State Electricity Board as a part of a tender agreement. The KSEB floated a pan-India tender following the state’s vision of going carbon neutral by 2030. The handover ceremony was held in Trivandrum at Kanakakkkunu Palace, in the presence of Sri. K. Krishnankutty – Hon’ble Minister of Electricity, Adv. Antony Raju – Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Dr. B. Ashok IAS – Chairman, KSEB and other Senior Government Officials.

With a 4-star Global NCAP crash-test rating, the homegrown carmaker’s electric compact sedan – Tigor EV, is the safest electric sedan on sale in the country. It offers an ARAI-claimed driving range of 306 km on a full charge. The Tigor EV uses a 26kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that further powers an electric motor, capable of churning out 55 kW of peak power and 170 Nm of max torque. Moreover, the Tigor EV can do a 0-60 kmph sprint in just 5.7 seconds, therefore offering a zippy performance. Also, the Tigor EV is on sale with an 8-year and 1.6 lakh km warranty for the battery and motor. Prices for the Tigor EV start from Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking about the Nexon EV, it is the best-selling electric vehicle in the country. The electric SUV is designed to offer an ARAI claimed range of 312 km once fully charged. In comparison to the Tigor EV, the Nexon EV comes with an even more powerful motor. It is capable of pushing out 94.87 kW of peak power. The battery capacity for the Nexon EV stands at 30.2 kWh. It boasts an IP69 rating against protection from dust and water. In addition, the Nexon EV offers 35 connected car features, which allow the users to access the car remotely, track the vehicle, diagnose vehicle stats, and even understand driving behavior.

