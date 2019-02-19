Tata Motors to debut new Electric Car at Geneva Motor show 2019: Tata’s plans for Electric Mobility!



Tata Motors who have been testing the waters in the electric vehicle space is now exploring partnerships in still formative Mobility as a Service (MaaS) space. Many industry experts have long believed that with the advent of electric vehicles, the way we use vehicles will change as well. This could see a shift away from ownership mobility moving with more and more users looking to shared mobility or even a MaaS model. For Tata Motor its another step towards the future of mobility, the home-grown auto giant has been at the forefront of the electric mobility scene in India. Last year, it won a tender from the EESL (Energy Efficient Services) for the supply of 10,000 Electric Vehicles and has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions in both the private vehicle space and the also launched an electric platform for passenger vehicles at the Auto Expo 2018.

Speaking on the mobility shift Shailesh Chandra, President, Electric Mobility Bussiness and Corporate Strategy at Tata Motors said that “We are also exploring good partnership and business models to deliver mobility. Tata Motors is not only looking at developing and selling electric vehicles but seeing how we can centralise the approach with a lot of partners to deliver a whole eco-system solution in the focused markets and micro-markets,

Hinting towards the mobility solution providers, Chandra said that he was open to having companies with diversified interests in the mobility space among others, could create bilateral win-win opportunities with Tata Motors partnerships. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is harnessing relations within the group to reinforce the ecosystem required for electric vehicles. The company is talking with Tata Power to create more charging infrastructure while other group companies like Tata Autocomp Systems and Tata Chemicals are being spoken to for component localisation. “We are seeing how each of these company leverage from this opportunity which is going to come," he added. Chandra said that the company is expected to launch a completely new electric car in the next two years which will any existing model. The new vehicle will be showcased at the forthcoming Motor Show in Geneva, he added.

Speaking of his ideal electric car in terms of cost vis-a-vis range, Chandra said that he believed that India could easily make a car with a range of 200-250 kms at about the same cost of a mid-sized sedan. At present, the Tata Tigor has a range of 140-150 kms, but Chandra believes the FAME 2 scheme will bring costs down and make 250 km a more accessible range. He also said that Tata Motors has completed the delivery of the first phase, which is 250 cars, to EESLl, adding that the company is now Phase 2 delivery of the remaining 4,800 cars.