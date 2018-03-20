Tata Motors Tiago, Nexon, Hexa Electric versions could launch soon: Know the secret behind Tata’s EV ambition

The Geneva motor show 2018 in Switzerland, saw Tata motors unveil their halo electric car, the Tata Motors’ E-Vision concept. It’s cutting edge application of technology, minimalist interiors with large floating displays give us an idea of what Tata could do if given the bandwidth. At day’s end, however, the Tata E-Vision concept is exactly that. A concept and a thought leader, that might open the door for more electric, future-ready Tata cars that will expand the companies horizon’s. However, the first string of Tata electric cars will probably not look like the E-Vision Concept. They are more likely to look like the Tata cars’ that ply the roads today. Not only does this make more sense, fiscally, Tata motors did say something on those lines at the Geneva Motor show, saying that they would offer an electric solution for all their cars by 2020.

"Our resolve is that by 2020, we will cover 95 per cent of the market with various kinds of products," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek told PTI on the sidelines of Geneva Motor Show.

"It is a very good solution for a country like us. We are energy starved and our cities are polluted," Pareek said

At present Tata motors holds a paltry 7 per cent of the market share, but intend to use the disruption driven by the shift to electric to capitalize on their growth rapidly infiltrating the market with a flood of vehicles. Speaking about Tata Motors' plans for EVs, he said,"We are committed that most of the products we have should have an electric solution going forward. It will happen".

At present, Tata motors offers only the Tigor with an electric powertrain, but say that the same is easily adaptable to the Tigor hatch. Backed by a Canadian alt-fuel company Tata’s Tigor Electric has a respectable range of almost 140 km in city use. When asked about company's sales outlook for the next fiscal, Pareek said that the company would grow better than the industry. "According to our estimate, industry (PV segment) will grow by 7-9 per cent and we will certainly grow better than the industry," he said reinforcing Tata’s very motion centric growth system.

To built their reach before the change Pareek has said that they will continue to grow their network ahead of 2020. "Three years back we had around 400 outlets. Now, we have around 800. By 2020 we will go up to 1,500," he added.

Besides, physical outlets the company would also expand the new format for sale which is based on digital technology, Pareek said making the showroom process something that can be done in the comfort of one’s home is paramount.