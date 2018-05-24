Tata Motors’ TaMo RaceMo Racecar up for sale: End of prospects for a 2-seater Indian sports car

Tata Motors has put the RaceMo project up for sale, despite grabbing public eyeballs and interest almost every time it was showcased since the Geneva Motor Show in 2016. Late last year, Tata Motors had announced that they were putting the project on a back-burner until a more beneficial time. Now shortly after announcing the results for the last financial year, Tata Motors has put the entire RaceMo project up for sale among a few other projects in efforts to streamline their business. While the project is now officially on sale, Tata is yet to comment on whether there was a prospective buyer in the pipelines or not.

If you are hearing about the TaMo RaceMo project for the first, time the RaceMo was developed under their concept sub-brand TaMo. A brand that was going to be the companies flagbearer for the future. What made the RaceMo even more desirable is the fact that the two-door sports car didn't sport unrealistic power figures or use a massive v8. It was based on the same 1.2 litre turbocharged motor that the Nexon uses in a higher state of tune. The project gained even more traction when Tata Motors showcased a new all-electric RaceMo in full-production guise at the 2018 Auto Expo. The chassis for the RaceMo was built around a 2-seater shell with a special body, The electric variant shares the same styling, but gets some blue accents across the body to emphasize on its alternative fuel source. This one even got a special badge that said RaceMo Plus. At the time Tata had estimated a 200hp electric motor with a 350 km range.

"A Strategic review is underway for a few other (business assets) to be updated in due course," said the company in a statement. "Significant disruptions in the auto industry necessitating a review of our product development costs capitalisation policy. One time charges taken for those projects that are not being taken forward for affordability check,"

As sad as it will be to see a passion-driven project for an indigenous Indian 2-seater sports car fade into oblivion, we hope, that the project might be carried forward by an Indian brand, ensuring that this wonderful little Indian sports car makes it to production some day.