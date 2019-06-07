Tata Motors’ snazzy looking Made in India commercial vehicles launched in Vietnam

Tata Motors today officially launched its next-generation range of Ultra Business Utility Vehicles (BUV) in Vietnam. The company says that this range comes with superior performance, a comfortable world-class cabin, heavy-duty aggregates and multiple load-body configurations, offering customers the advantage of increased productivity and longer life. It will cater to payloads ranging from 4 to 11 tonnes with engine capacities from 85 HP to 180 hp. Commenting on the launch, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said that the Tata Ultra Business Utility vehicle is a result of extensive feedback from customers and an immersive study into the lives of drivers to better understand their expectations, and is thereby designed to fast-track their businesses with superior all-round performance. Tata Motors is committed to shaping the industry here in Vietnam, with the latest global technologies, giving the Vietnamese customer competitive business advantages with the trusted credentials of the Tata Motors brand.

Bui Van Huu Chairman, TMT Group said that having successfully launched Tata Super ace in Vietnam, the brand hopes to repeat the same success with the Tata ULTRA. He adds that Tata is very excited and hopes to consolidate its position in the light-duty commercial vehicle space here in Vietnam with the Tata Ultra. TMT Motors aims to become a market leader in Vietnam CV market with Tata Motors products.

The driveline of Tata Ultra 814 launched today has Tata’s New generation 3L Common Rail Engine with an output of 140 hp. A new-generation transmission with aluminium casing – the G-550 six-speed gear-box comes with overdrive, cable-shift mechanism and axle technology. It has a factory fitted heating, ventilation and Air conditioning system. The Ultra meets Europe’s top safety norms and is equipped with a full air brake system, ABS and power steering that facilitates improved driver control and precision. The trucks get 3 years or 2 hundred thousand kms driveline warranty – whichever is earlier – and come in 3 colours – Arctic White, Arizona Blue and Sardinia Red.

The company says that the three way adjustable mechanically suspended seats enhance driver comfort, the ergonomically designed dash mounted gear lever reduces driver fatigue; panoramic windscreen offers better line of sight and the ample storage space, HVAC and music system are additional features. The smartly designed instrument cluster offers features like fuel economy indicator, ideal gearshift indicator, water in-Fuel Indicator, etc. The vehicle also offers the provisions for the fitment of various accessories including Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking for tracking the vehicles, etc.