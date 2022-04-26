Tata Motors signs MoU with Lithium Urban Technologies: Will deploy largest EV fleet in country

Tata Motors and Lithium Urban Technologies sign MoU to deploy the largest EV fleet in country for employee transportation.

Tata Motors and Lithium Urban Technologies have announced their partnership to deploy the largest fleet of electric vehicles in the country, which will comprise of 5,000 units of the Tata Motors’ XPRES-T electric sedan. The deployment will be exercised for employee transportation, and the brand will start deliveries in stages. The deployment will be concluded by next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “With the ‘XPRES-T’ EV Sedan we have created new benchmark in the fleet market. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV offers an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators. This MOU is big leap towards faster adoption of EVs in the shared mobility space and we are delighted to take forward our long-term partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, who are on the path to provide mobility solutions with a focus on sustainability and supporting India’s e-mobility mission.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Krishnan, Founder & CEO of Lithium Urban Technologies said, “Our relationship with Tata Motors dates back to 2019 when we placed the first order for 500 vehicles. We are delighted that Tata Motors has brought to market a portfolio of vehicles that cater to the entire application spectrum of Corporate and Business travel needs. The order of 5000 vehicles is indeed a momentous occasion for Lithium, Tata Motors and the entire EV ecosystem. It is a testament not only to the demand for Lithium’s services but also the quality of the products from Tata Motors. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Tata Motors in the months and years to come to truly unleash the power of Electric mobility not only in India but across the world.”

Talking of the Tata XPRES-T EV, it is the first model under the company’s XPRES brand, which is launched exclusively for the fleet buyers. It is available in two range options – 165 km and 213 km, with battery capacities of 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh, respectively. In terms of features, the Tata XPRES-T has a long safety list on offer, and it also gets an automatic climate control as standard.

