Tata Motors September offers and discounts: Up to Rs 40,000 off on Tata Harrier, Safari, Tiago, and Tigor

Tata Motors September offers on cars. The Tata Harrier, Safari, Tiago, and Tigor models get cash discounts and exchange benefits in September that total Rs 40,000.

Tata Motors is offering various benefits and offers during September for the Tata Harrier, Safari, Tigor, and the Tiago. Also, for the first time, Tata Motors is offering discounts on the Tata Tigor CNG this month. Let’s take a detailed look at the offers and discounts Tata Motors is offering this month.

Tata Harrier offers in September

The Tata Harrier gets a total discount of Rs 40,000 in the form of an exchange bonus, while also offering an additional Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount. The discount is valid on all variants of the Harrier SUV, which is powered by a standard 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 168 bhp mated to a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line launched: Priced from Rs 12.16 lakh

Tata Safari offers in September

The Tata Safari also gets benefits worth Rs 40,000 in the form of an exchange bonus, while the carmaker is not offering any corporate discounts. Also, similar to the Harrier, all variants of the Tata Safari get the benefit.

Tata Tigor CNG September offers

For the first time, Tata Motors is offering benefits on the Tigor CNG variants. The Tata Tigor CNG gets Rs 15,000 as a cash discount and Rs 10,000 as an exchange bonus that totals Rs 25,000 overall. The Tigor CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that makes 69 bhp and 95 Nm of torque, paired to a manual gearbox.

The Tata Tigor gets benefits worth Rs 20,000 on all variants which includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 10,000 as an exchange bonus. The Tata Tigor petrol is powered by the same 1.2-litre engine as the CNG variant but develops 84 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

Tata Tiago September offers

The Tata Tiago hatchback gets a Rs 10,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, taking the total benefits to Rs 20,000. Some dealerships also offer an additional Rs 3,000 corporate discount on the hatchback. However, unlike the Tigor, the CNG variants of the Tiago do not get any discounts.