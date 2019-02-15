Tata Motors sells two lakh Tiago units within three years of launch!

The Tata Tiago has been one of the most significant products by Tata Motors lately that has turned fortunes in favor for the company. And the reason being, the compact hatchback has been able to gather good demand even years after its launch in the market. The company has now added another feather to the hat by selling 2 lakh units of its famous compact hatchback in the Indian market since its launch.

Launched back in April 2016, the car was the initial product under Tata’s famous IMPACT Design philosophy. Seeing the response, Tata launched several variants of the car including 2 AMT variants – the XZA and the XTA, and a festive edition Tiago Wizz. Last year Tata introduced the Tiago NRG – the Urban Toughroader along with JT Special Vehicles (JTSV), which were developed in cooperation with Jayem Automotives.

Also read: Mahindra XUV300 Automatic launch soon: Most feature-packed SUV to get convenient now!

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said “The Tata Tiago is a testimony to the strong connect we have established with our customers by offering best in class features at a great value proposition. The Tiago continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production. With 18 renowned accolades, the Tiago is the country’s most awarded compact hatchback. I would like to express my gratitude to all the customers who have contributed to this milestone.”

The Tata Tiago was designed taking closer inputs from Pune, UK, and Italy design studios, and has been a widely appreciated car in terms of its overall design, looks and appeal. While mechanically it comes powered with two engine options including the Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine). Also, it comes with the segment first Multi-drive feature which includes City and Eco modes, for enhanced fuel efficiency.

Stay tuned as Express Drives bring you more updates!