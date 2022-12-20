Tata Motors sells over 5 lakh units in 2022, achieving 59% YoY growth

Tata Motors’ extensive SUV portfolio has helped ride the SUV wave in India, as the carmaker has sold over half a million passenger vehicles in 2022.

Tata Motors has registered sales of over half a million passenger vehicles in 2022 and is looking to close the year with around 5.25 lakh units, making it the highest sales ever for the carmaker since its start in 1998. Compared to 2021, Tata Motors has registered a growth of 59 percent. In 2021, the carmaker sold 3.31 lakh units.

Owing to the rising SUV demand amongst car buyers, Tata Motors’ extensive SUV portfolio has helped ride the wave, with the Nexon becoming the best-seller for Tata. The Nexon has consistently outsold the Hyundai Creta in 2022, helping Tata Motors become the second-best-selling car brand in India.

Tata Motors’ SUV lineup includes the Tata Punch, priced at Rs 6 lakh onwards, to the Safari, priced at Rs 23.7 lakh ex-showroom. Tata’s EV lineup has also helped the carmaker lead the electric passenger vehicle segment with the Nexon, Togor, and Tiago, which is the most affordable EV in India at the moment.

Also, Tata Motors was able to take advantage of the growing CNG vehicle demand as well with the Tigor and Tiago, however, Maruti Suzuki remains the leader in this segment. 2023 will remain a year open to challenges as Hyundai is planning on giving the Creta an update, along with plans for a new micro SUV that will compete against the Tata Punch.