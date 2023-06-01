Tata Motors sells 45,878 PVs in May 2023, registers 6% growth

Tata’s domestic passenger vehicle sales saw a marginal YoY increase of 6 percent in May 2023, while the Nexon continues to be the best-seller for Tata.

Tata Motors’ sales in the domestic and international market for May 2023 stood at 74,973 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during May 2022, a YoY decline of 2 percent.

Tata’s passenger vehicle sales for May 2023 in the domestic market registered 45,878 units, as compared to 43,341 units sold in May 2022, registering a positive YoY growth of 6 percent. The total domestic PV sales include its electric vehicle range.

The carmaker’s exports also saw a healthy 108 percent increase, although the base was low. In May 2023, Tata exported 106 units as compared to 51 units exported in May 2022.

Category May 2023 May 2022 Growth (YoY) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 45,878 43,341 6% PV IB 106 51 108% Total PV (includes EV) 45,984 43,392 6%

Tata new launches

Tata’s latest launch, the Altroz CNG, is eyeing the CNG market that is primarily dominated by Maruti Suzuki. The new Altroz CNG, based on its ICE sibling, boasts of split CNG CNG tanks situated in the boot where the spare tyre usually sits, freeing up boot space.

Also Read Tata Altroz CNG Review: No more half measures

The Altroz’s platform was designed keeping in mind the CNG option, unlike other CNG cars in the market that have little to no room in the boot. The Tata Altroz competes primarily with the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the latter of which gets a CNG option as well.

Tata Motors also has other CNG and EV models in its pipeline, including the brand’s second-best-seller, the Punch. However, Hyundai is also targeting this segment with the launch of the Exter, scheduled on 10 July.