Tata Motors sells 42,293 PVs in March 2022: Registers 43% YoY growth

Tata Motors has sold 42,293 passenger vehicles in India in March 2022, registering a 43 per cent YoY growth. The company’s electric vehicles sales saw an uptrend of a staggering 376 per cent.

Tata Motors has revealed its sales figures for the month of March 2022. This Mumbai-based homegrown car manufacturer has managed to sell 42,293 passenger vehicles in India in March 2022. With 38,936 units sold in March this year, the company’s ICE PV sales registered a YoY growth of 34 per cent as in the same month last year, the company’s sales stood at 28,949 units.

However, the company’s electric vehicle PV business shattered all previous records. Tata Motors sold 3,357 EVs in March 2022, registering a staggering 376 per cent YoY growth as in the same period last year, the company managed to sell 705 EVs only. Moreover, in FY22, Tata Motors sold a total of 3,70,372 passenger vehicles (ICE + EV), registering a 67 per cent YoY growth over the 2,22,025 units sold in FY21.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Commenting on the same, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors set several new records in a challenging year, disrupted by two waves of Covid, semi-conductor crisis and steep increase in commodity prices. We posted the highest ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side.”

Watch Video | Tata Altroz DCA Review:

“We recorded the highest ever annual sales of 370,372 units, registering a growth of 67% vs FY21. Despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we posted the highest ever quarterly sales of 123,051, a growth of 47% vs Q4FY21. We ended the financial year with the highest ever monthly sales of 42,293 units, a growth of 43% vs. March’21 and highest ever SUV sales of 29,559 units. EV sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.”

He further added, “Our annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353% vs FY21. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432% vs Q4FY21 and EV sales for March’22 was also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377% vs Mar’21. Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfil customer orders.”

Also Read: Kia India registers highest-ever monthly sales: Seltos, Carens lead the race

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.