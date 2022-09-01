Tata Motors sells 3,845 electric cars in August 2022

Tata EV Sales August 2022: Tata Motors sold 3,845 EVs in India in August 2022, registering a massive 276 per cent YoY growth. This is the company’s second-highest monthly EV sales figure.

Tata Motors has revealed its sales figures for the month of August 2022. This Mumbai-based home-grown carmaker sold 47,166 passenger vehicles last month. Moreover, the company managed to sell 3,845 units of electric vehicles, registering a massive 276 per cent YoY growth. It is worth mentioning that this is Tata Motors’ second-highest monthly EV sales figure.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Petrol & Diesel SUV Rivals: Mileage Comparison

In August 2022, Tata Motors sold 3,845 EVs, recording a 276 per cent YoY growth as in the same period last year, its EV sales stood at 1,022 units. However, when we compare on an MoM basis, the company registered a small decline in sales. At 3,845 units, Tata’s EV sales declined by 4.4 per cent in August 2022 compared to the company’s best-ever EV sales of 4,022 units in July this year.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ electric vehicle portfolio currently includes three cars, namely the Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, and the long-range Nexon EV Max. The Tata Tigor EV gets a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery and has a claimed driving range of 306 km per charge. Its electric motor develops 74 bhp & 170 Nm and is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Tata Nexon EV Max Review:

Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh unit. They develop 127 bhp & 245 Nm and 141 bhp & 250 Nm, respectively. The Nexon EV Prime is claimed to offer a range of 312 km per charge while the long-range Max version is rated to deliver 437 km per charge. They are priced from Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 18.34 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Also Read: Ather Energy rolls out 50,000 electric scooters in four years

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.