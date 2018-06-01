Tata Motors sells 17,489 cars in May 2018: Nexon, Tiago tops sales chart

In the month of May 2018, Tata Motors has registered growth of 58 percent in terms of total automobile sales year on year. Driven by new management principles, running as lean as possible has work in their favour. Sales for the entire group have been registered at 54,295 units during the month against 34,461 units sold in same month last year. Commercial vehicles sold during the month of may has increased a strong 56 percent YoY to 36,806 units due to investment in improved industrial activities, infrastructure development and robust demand in the private consumption-led sectors, the company said.

Another strong driver for Tata Commercial Vehicles is the fact that in the corresponding month last year, sales were affected by huge pre-buy and also a limited supply of BSIV vehicles after the Supreme Court ruling on BSIII to BSIV transition. Tata Motors' passenger vehicles domestic sales grew strongly by 61 percent to 17,489 units compared to 10,855 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Their new line of vehicles and the strong performance of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV, the Nexon is at the core of this growth.

"Various macroeconomic factors like improved industrial activities, infrastructure development and robust demand in private consumption-led sectors contributed to the growing volumes," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Business Unit President Girish Wagh said. “Passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 17,489 units last month as compared with 10,855 units in May 2017, up 61 percent. Despite a challenging month, we have recorded a strong performance with a growth of 61 percent. Thanks to the continued strong demand for Tiago and Tigor, our car sales recorded a growth of 18 percent, while the UVs continued to record an exceptional performance of 463 percent growth, due to the strong demand for the Nexon and Hexa," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Mayank Pareek said.