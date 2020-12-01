Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Tata Motors shared photos and videos of its new initiative on social media, where cars are seen inside the 'Safety Bubble' before they are handed over to the customers.

In a bid to assure its customers that its cars are safe at the dealerships, Tata Motors has introduced what it calls Safety Bubbles. The manufacturer has literally put entire cars into giant plastic bubbles and says that it will keep the cars away from germs as they wait at the dealerships. In the pictures Tata Motors posted on Twitter, we can see a Tata Tiago hatchback to a Tata Harrier SUV in their own safety bubbles.

Tata Motors is now delivering new cars in these bubbles after complete sanitisation. The carmaker shared some examples of cars being delivered to their customers and wrote in the post that the cars ‘are shielded from germs while they await you at our dealerships’.

Check out the Safety Bubble – our latest addition to Sanitised by Tata Motors, ensuring your favourite cars and SUVs are shielded from germs while they await you at our dealerships. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/M7Jiyr8CmG — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 29, 2020

Also read: How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier’s fortune to make it one of the highest-selling SUVs of the brand

In related news, Tata Motors is prepping to launch a new SUV in the India market soon. The two concepts showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February – the Gravitas concept and a micro SUV named the HBX concept, will be launched in India in the coming months in their respective final production forms.

In order to know some more and understand how the fiscal and the ongoing Covid-19 situation turned out for the company, Express Drives recently had an insightful conversation with Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors. During the interaction, Srivatsa stated that both the aforementioned SUVs are promised for launch soon and further confirmed that the Gravitas will see the light of the day first followed by the HBX. He said that one of the two will be launched in this financial year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.