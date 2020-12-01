Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Tata Motors shared photos and videos of its new initiative on social media, where cars are seen inside the 'Safety Bubble' before they are handed over to the customers.

By:December 1, 2020 11:26 AM
tata motors safety bubbles

In a bid to assure its customers that its cars are safe at the dealerships, Tata Motors has introduced what it calls Safety Bubbles. The manufacturer has literally put entire cars into giant plastic bubbles and says that it will keep the cars away from germs as they wait at the dealerships. In the pictures Tata Motors posted on Twitter, we can see a Tata Tiago hatchback to a Tata Harrier SUV in their own safety bubbles.

Tata Motors is now delivering new cars in these bubbles after complete sanitisation. The carmaker shared some examples of cars being delivered to their customers and wrote in the post that the cars ‘are shielded from germs while they await you at our dealerships’.

Also read: How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier’s fortune to make it one of the highest-selling SUVs of the brand

In related news, Tata Motors is prepping to launch a new SUV in the India market soon. The two concepts showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February – the Gravitas concept and a micro SUV named the HBX concept, will be launched in India in the coming months in their respective final production forms.

In order to know some more and understand how the fiscal and the ongoing Covid-19 situation turned out for the company, Express Drives recently had an insightful conversation with Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors. During the interaction, Srivatsa stated that both the aforementioned SUVs are promised for launch soon and further confirmed that the Gravitas will see the light of the day first followed by the HBX. He said that one of the two will be launched in this financial year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Watch video: Bollywood actor John Abraham adds another litre-class superbike to his fleet!

Watch video: Bollywood actor John Abraham adds another litre-class superbike to his fleet!

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon