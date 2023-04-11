Tata Motors reaches the 5 lakh production milestone of the Nexon, just one year after reaching the 3 lakh production mark.

Tata Motors rolls out 5 lakh Nexon SUVs since its launch in India. This includes the Tata Nexon petrol, diesel, and all-electric versions of the SUV. The Tata Nexon has been on sale for the past six years, while the electric version was introduced in 2020.

In February 2022, Tata achieved the 3 lakh production milestone and in just over a year, Tata Motors managed to add 2 lakh more units of the Nexon to its numbers. The Tata Nexon is popular amongst car buyers, owing to the wide powertrain variety and its reputation of being the first made-in-India car to achieve a 5-star safety rating.

Speaking about the powertrain, the Tata Nexon is available with a 118bhp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 113bhp 1.5-litre diesel mill, alongside a choice of either manual or AMT gearbox options. Alongside the ICE versions are two electric versions, the first with a 30.2kWh battery pack that has a range of 312km and the other with a 40.5kWh battery pack offering a 453km range.

In terms of features too, the Nexon is well-equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, ventilated seats, auto wipers, wireless charging, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and more. In total, Tata sells over 50 variants of the Nexon SUV in India.

Tata Motors is also gearing up to launch the updated version of the Tata Nexon in India, which was spied recently. The new Tata Nexon facelift will get updated styling and interior upgrades as well, borrowing cues from the Tata Curvv concept.