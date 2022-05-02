Tata Motors registers 66% YoY growth in April 22′: Registers sales of 41,587 units

A great start to the new financial year is what Tata Motors has managed by selling 41,587 units last month. Therefore, accounting for a sold 66 per cent YoY increase.

The new financial year has started, and the homegrown brand – Tata Motors, has posted solid growth on the tally. The company sold a total of 41,587 cars last month, which is an increase of 66 per cent on a year over year basis. For the same period last year, total passenger vehicle sales for Tata Motors stood at 25,095 units.

The company’s ICE range contributed 39,265 units in the month of April this year. In the corresponding period last year, Tata Motors could only sell 24,514 units from its ICE range. The company’s electric vehicle line-up also receives a warm response in the Indian market. Tata Motors sold 2,322 EVs last month to post a YoY hike of 300 per cent.

Also, the company has just taken the wraps off its new concept vehicle – Avinya. It showcases the brand’s new Born Electric architecture, which quintessentially is an EV-specific skateboard platform. While it takes an MPV-like silhouette, the crossover treatment is apparent. Around the front, a light bar is used, which mimics the Tata logo. Tata Motors has confirmed that all the vehicles underpinned by this architecture will have a range of over 500 km.

The brand is also readying the long-range version of the Nexon EV. It is expected to come with a larger battery pack to boast of increased range. As per recent reports, the updated Nexon EV is assumed to get a 40 kWh battery pack. A more powerful 6.6 kW charger is expected to do the duties for the long-range model. While it is likely to go on sale this month itself, the brand is refraining to share any details currently. Nevertheless, the updated model will also show up with a price premium over the outgoing model. Once launched, it will rival the 2022 MG ZS EV.

