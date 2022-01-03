Tata Motors registers 50 per cent YoY growth for December 2021: Becomes second-largest automaker

Tata Motors takes the second spot in the Indian automotive market by outperforming Hyundai. The company registered sales of 35,299 units in December 2021 and YoY growth of 50 per cent.

Tata Motors is making progress in almost every direction. The company has adopted a new design language, and it is loved by the Indian audience for manufacturing some of the safest cars in the country. Consequently, the indigenous brand is also making steep climbs on the sales tally. Last month, Tata Motors sold a total of 35,299 units. Tata Motors retailed 33,044 units in the domestic market, while it exported 2,255 units overseas. In the corresponding period last year, the figures stood at 23,127 units and 418 units, respectively. Hence, the Indian brand has posted a YoY growth of 50 per cent for December last year. Also, Tata Motors took the second spot in the Indian automotive market by outperforming Hyundai. Furthermore, the company has just released the teaser of the Tiago’s CNG variant, which is all set to launch soon in our market.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis. Decade high quarterly and monthly sales- 99,002 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 44% vs Q3 FY21) and 35,299 units in Dec’21 (growth of 50% vs Dec’20) were recorded. In addition, the company also posted calendar year sales of 3,31,178 units (CY21), highest ever since the inception of the PV Business. The overwhelming market response to Tata Punch launched in Oct’21 is further boosting demand for the company’s “New Forever” range of cars and SUVs. Records were also created on the EV front as EV sales witnessed a new peak of 5,592 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 345% vs Q3 FY21).”

He further added, “Consequently, EV penetration touched 5.6% of PV Sales during the quarter versus 1.8% in the same period last financial year. EV sales also touched 10,000 units in 9MFY22 and crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time in Dec’21 (2,255 units). The ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV as well as progressive revival of the EV fleet segment were instrumental in driving this steep growth. Going forward, semiconductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty. Additionally, the impact of the new strain of Covid needs to be closely tracked. We will continue to work on a business agility plan and take proactive actions to mitigate these risks.”