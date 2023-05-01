Tata Motors registered total sales of 69,599 units in April 2023, dip 4%

Tata Motors sold 22,492 commercial vehicles in April 2023, as compared to 30,838 units in April 2022.

Tata Motors has registered total sales of 68,514 units for total domestic sales in April 2023 down 4 percent from 71,467 units in April 2022. The company’s total domestic and international market sales for the month of April 2023 stood at 69,599 vehicles, which is 4 percent lesser compared to 72,468 units during April 2022.

For April 2023, total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market including electric vehicles is recorded at 47,007 units. Tata PV sales are up 13 percent year-on-year from April 2022 when it sold 41,587 units.

Tata’s electric vehicles recorded a stupendous 179 percent year-on-year growth in April 2023. In April 2022, Tata sold 2,333 units. Tata’s electric portfolio in India includes the Tiago EV, Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max etc.

