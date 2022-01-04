Tata Motors records highest-ever EV sales: Sells 2,255 units in Dec 2021

Tata Motors sold 2,255 EVs in December 2021, achieving its highest-ever EV sales in a month. Moreover, the company’s EV division has recorded a staggering YoY growth of 439 per cent.

Tata Motors dominates the electric passenger vehicle segment in India with its Nexon EV and the recently-launched Tigor EV. The company has been at the forefront of the EV revolution in the country and now, Tata’s EV division has achieved some big milestones too. In December 2021, Tata Motors managed to sell 2,255 EVs, achieving its highest-ever EV sales in a month.

Tata Motors’ EV arm has recorded a staggering YoY growth of 439 per cent. In December 2021, the company sold 2,255 EVs while in December 2020, the carmaker managed to sell just 418 units. Tata Motors has also released its quarterly sales figures. While in the third quarter of FY21, the carmaker sold 1,256 EVs, in the third quarter of FY22, Tata Motors sold 5,592 units of electric vehicles, thereby registering 345 per cent growth.

Commenting on the EV sales, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis. Records were also created on the EV front as EV sales witnessed a new peak of 5,592 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 345% vs Q3 FY21). Consequently, EV penetration touched 5.6% of PV Sales during the quarter versus 1.8% in the same period last financial year.”

He further added, “EV sales also touched 10,000 units in 9MFY22 and crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time in Dec’21 (2,255 units). The ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV as well as progressive revival of the EV fleet segment were instrumental in driving this steep growth. Going forward, semi-conductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty. Additionally, the impact of the new strain of Covid needs to be closely tracked. We will continue to work on business agility plan and take proactive actions to mitigate these risks.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.